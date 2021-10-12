Black Army officer suing Harrah’s New Orleans after being denied entry to casino
A Black servicewoman is suing a New Orleans casino after security officers refused to let her inside, claiming she was not the woman pictured in her military ID. U.S Army 2nd Lt. Deja Harrison and her family planned to celebrate her step-brother’s 21st birthday at Harrah’s Casino on Oct. 5. But before the celebration could begin, casino security told her she wasn’t allowed to enter the facility with the IDs she provided.www.cdcgamingreports.com
