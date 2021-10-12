First Look: Augusta Suspect in Critical Condition After Being Tased by RCSO Deputy

An Augusta man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being tased by a Richmond County deputy, sparking a GBI investigation. Jermaine M. Jones Jr., 24, was tased after running from officers during a traffic stop at 7:12 p.m. Monday on Highland Avenue. Jones then struggled with multiple officers as they tried to detain him, according to Nelly Miles, Director of GBI’s Office of Public and Governmental Affairs.