Augusta, GA

First Look: Augusta Suspect in Critical Condition After Being Tased by RCSO Deputy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Augusta man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being tased by a Richmond County deputy, sparking a GBI investigation. Jermaine M. Jones Jr., 24, was tased after running from officers during a traffic stop at 7:12 p.m. Monday on Highland Avenue. Jones then struggled with multiple officers as they tried to detain him, according to Nelly Miles, Director of GBI’s Office of Public and Governmental Affairs.

my2cents
7d ago

Live or die by the streets... Seems like his motto.. The mother has noone to blame but herself..

