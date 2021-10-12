CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dept. of Health announces public comment period for proposed nursing home regulations

By Yanni Tragellis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided an update recently on the second package of proposed nursing home regulations that includes updates to align with federal regulations, and addresses new construction, alterations, and renovations of skilled nursing facilities. This package of proposed regulations was published in the Pennsylvania BulletinOpens In A New Window on Oct. 9. At that time, a 30-day public comment period started.

