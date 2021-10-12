Dept. of Health announces public comment period for proposed nursing home regulations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided an update recently on the second package of proposed nursing home regulations that includes updates to align with federal regulations, and addresses new construction, alterations, and renovations of skilled nursing facilities. This package of proposed regulations was published in the Pennsylvania BulletinOpens In A New Window on Oct. 9. At that time, a 30-day public comment period started.www.wearecentralpa.com
