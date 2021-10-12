CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2 Americans detained at California border crossings, accused of carrying guns into Mexico

By Salvador Rivera
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — Two American citizens were arrested Monday after trying to enter Mexico with weapons in their vehicles said Francisco Ramos, head of security for Baja California.

According to a report, members of the Mexican Army were summoned to the Otay Mesa Port of Entry southeast of downtown San Diego by Mexican Customs Agents who had stopped a man who they said had a gun and a clip with 10 rounds.

Mexico wants progress on U.S. extraditions, arms trafficking

Around the same time, other Mexican military personnel were dispatched to a border crossing in Mexicali, Baja California where they said another U.S. citizen had been stopped while driving into Mexico with a gun and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Both were detained and placed into custody.

The Americans’ names were not released.

Mixed feelings in El Paso about looser Texas gun limits

It is against the law to enter Mexico with any firearm or ammunition unless the bearer has a permit from Mexico’s defense ministry.

It is also illegal to keep and carry a gun on your person or vehicle at any time within Mexican territory.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

As for punishment, according to Mexican sentencing guidelines, being found guilty of carrying a single bullet or unloaded firearm without a permit carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Controversial drug Ivermectin to be clinically tested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the controversy surrounding the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 heats up across the nation, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso will be conducting a pair of clinical trials to test the efficacy of four different drugs. One of the drugs that will be tested is […]
EL PASO, TX
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

