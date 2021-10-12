CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorare stands by its non-gambling status after UK Gambling Commission warning

Cover picture for the articleSorare has issued a response to the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) placing its blockchain fantasy football platform under investigation. Yesterday the UKGC issued a warning, alerting the public that Sorare…did not maintain a UK gambling licence. The Commission confirmed that it was evaluating Sorare’s fantasy football game and digital collectables platform with regards to whether the business was required to operate under a licence…

GAMBLING

