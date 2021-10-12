CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to test thousands of Wuhan blood samples in Covid-19 probe

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- China is preparing to test tens of thousands of blood bank samples from the city of Wuhan as part of a probe into the origins of Covid-19, according to a Chinese official. The move comes amid increasing calls for transparency over the emergence of the virus. The store...

Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
News 8 WROC

Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

Japan's state of emergency measures were not lockdowns but requests that focused mainly on bars and eateries, which were asked to close early and not serve alcohol. Many people continued to commute on crowded trains, and attended sports and cultural events at stadiums with some social distancing controls.
tucsonpost.com

China PCR test orders soared before first confirmed COVID-19 case

Beijing [China], October 6 (ANI): The purchases of PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests in China's Hubei province surged months before the first official reports of COVID-19 case there, according to a report by Australia-based cybersecurity company Internet 2.0. Nikkei Asia reported that about 67.4 million yuan (10.5 million dollars at...
WNMT AM 650

WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organisation on Wednesday proposed 26 experts to form its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of novel pathogens, including several who served on its mission to Wuhan, China, to probe the source of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The statement named the 26 proposed members...
wvua23.com

Australian company recalls hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 test kits

The Australian-based company, Ellume, announce that it’s pulling over 427,000 of its COVID-19 test kits. They are currently being recalled over false positive concerns. Ellume says that some of the kits delivered false-positive results at higher rates. However, they would not say how many were false positives. The tests were...
Birmingham Star

China warns against 'manipulation' of WHO COVID-19 origin probe

Beijing [China], October 15 (ANI): A day after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a launch of an expert group to study the origins of COVID-19, China on Thursday warned against "political manipulation" of the fresh investigation by the global health body. This statement comes after the WHO launched an...
@JohnLocke

Forcing China to Pay for COVID-19

Adam Kredo of the Washington Free Beacon reports a provocative recommendation from a retired American general. The Biden administration should force China to pay restitution for the deaths and economic havoc caused by the coronavirus, according to retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who was a senior National Security Council official in the Trump White House.
104.1 WIKY

Russia’s daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported a record high 1,002 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315. New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at...
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
Nevada Current

Once proven, RSV preventions should be in child immunization schedule

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The United States is making progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 65% of Americans receiving at least one-shot, because of the Biden administration’s laudable efforts to ensure the availability of vaccines to everyone regardless of their income or insurance coverage and a focused effort to reach out to communities hit hardest by the virus. […] The post Once proven, RSV preventions should be in child immunization schedule appeared first on Nevada Current.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
