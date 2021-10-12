CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westmoreland County, PA

Police: Catalytic Converters Stolen From 35 Vehicles At Westmoreland County RV Dealership

By Ross Guidotti
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqZLK_0cPJwASd00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — State police say catalytic converters are once again being stolen from people’s cars.

Police say it is because precious metal prices are up.

“It filters what’s coming out of the exhaust,” said Donnie Zappone of Zappone’s Automotive Repair.

But it is what’s inside these things that are driving some people to steal them from vehicles. Recently, a Delmont RV dealer found 35 vehicles on the lot were missing catalytic converters.

“They must have a couple of people with them,” Zappone said.

“The actual price of the precious metals inside the converter do go up and down. When the price is up, you’re going to see a lot more people stealing them,” he added.

Metals rhodium, palladium and platinum are all inside a catalytic converter.

So how do thieves manage to get these catalytic converters off of vehicles? They use a saw.

“If you can get under them without having to lift or jack the vehicle up, you can have them off pretty fast with a Sawzall,” Zappone said.

Law enforcement said thieves take the stolen catalytic converters to scrap yards and can get up to $300 for each. The person whose vehicle is now missing a catalytic converter is then out of a lot of money for a replacement.

“New ones are around $400, and some are even $1,200 to $1,500, if not more,” Zappone said.

Police say trucks and larger SUVs are at most risk of having a catalytic converter stolen.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Rifle stolen from Huntingdon County residence, state police investigate

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft of a firearm that occurred on Aug. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m in Huntingdon County. Police responded to Gap Lane in Franklin Township for a report that a Remington model 700 was stolen from the residential area. A Remington Model 700 Fieldmaster CAL. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
foxbangor.com

Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

OLD TOWN — The Old Town Police Department is investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts. Police said they are seeing the thefts at both residential and commercial properties. Catalytic converters are targeted because they can be sold for hundreds of dollars at scrap yards. The police department said some...
OLD TOWN, ME
scstudentmedia.com

Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters From Cars on Campus and In Community

Springfield College Public Safety is on high alert after 11 students have had expensive car parts stolen overnight from their cars while parked in school lots. The robberies have been occurring throughout the City of Springfield with 50-60 incidents reported citywide, according to Public Safety. The thieves began targeting Springfield...
Salina Post

RV stolen at north Salina business found in McPherson County

A 40-foot recreational vehicle reported stolen from a north Salina business late last week was recovered Monday afternoon in McPherson County. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that the 2001 Holiday Rambler Endeavor was located in McPherson County at approximately 1:50 p.m. Monday. The person who was in possession of the RV is still being investigated and charges have yet to be filed, he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Catalytic Converters#Rv#Kdka#Automotive Repair#Delmont Rv#Sawzall
WTOP

Takoma Park police team up with mechanics to stop catalytic converter thefts

Mechanics at an automotive shop in Takoma Park, Maryland, spent Friday afternoon etching serial numbers on catalytic converters and painting them. Depeshwar Doley, the owner of RS Automotive, said police asked him to offer the service so they can better track the commonly stolen car part. Doley is doing it for free, and his customers are clamoring for it.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Newswatch 16

Police: UTV stolen from store in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for whoever allegedly stole a UTV from a store in Columbia County. The Hemlock Township Police say someone stole the vehicle from The Home Depot along Gus Avenue earlier this month. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hemlock Township Police in Columbia County.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Three students report catalytic converters stolen

Three students were identified as having their vehicle’s catalytic converters stolen on Quinnipiac University’s Mount Carmel and North Haven campuses from Oct. 5-6, according to an email sent Friday by Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes. In response, Reyes said the university will increase its patrolling on campus to mitigate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor woman stole catalytic converters, police say

SOUTH WINDSOR — Melanie Marcoux, 34, of Fitch Meadow Lane turned herself in Thursday morning on three active warrants for catalytic converter thefts, police say. Marcoux was charged with two counts of third-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree criminal mischief. Police said Marcoux was involved in three incidents in February...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
foxlexington.com

Lexington Police hoping to identify catalytic converter thieves

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) Lexington Police say they’re noticing another wave of catalytic converter thefts and the thieves may be targeting abandoned vehicles or ones that have been parked for several days. This Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week takes us back to late August in Lexington’s Beaumont neighborhood. Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
Huron Daily Tribune

Catalytic converter thefts up this year in Midland County

A valuable part of exhaust systems in cars has been the target of thieves, and these thefts are on the rise. Catalytic converters are being stolen from cars at an increasing rate this year in Midland County, said Sheriff Myron Greene. These parts are targeted for their valuable materials, leading to many car owners to replace these expensive replacements.
Anniston Star

Three catalytic converters taken from old Sycamore Elementary School site

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the theft of three catalytic converters from the old Sycamore Elementary School site. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, a county schools employee discovered that the three converters had been stolen overnight between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. Two of the converters were removed from Chevrolet 2500s belonging to the Talladega County Board of Education, Tubbs said. The third was taken from a Chevrolet Tahoe which belonged to a school system employee.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
abc57.com

Catalytic converters stolen from Nexus RV manufacturer in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – Several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a Nexus RV manufacturer in Elkhart on Tuesday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 11:24 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of Marina Drive in reference to a theft report. The General Manager reported that a...
ELKHART, IN
Middletown Press

Police: Vehicle stolen as owner pumped gas in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — A woman’s vehicle, with about $2,000 in cash inside, was stolen while she was pumping gas at a local station early Wednesday, according to police. Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the Exxon gas station at 682 Queen St. for a report of a stolen 2014 BMW X3. Among the items in the vehicle at the time of the theft was about $2,000 in cash, police said.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy