Juno Beach, FL

Will a new development kick 5 local businesses out of their home?

By Lena Salzbank
cbs12.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In Juno Beach, a developer is looking into plans that could jeopardize five beloved establishments that have become staples in the community. The proposed project is called Juno Plaza and aims to place luxury condos into Ocean Plaza, home to Captain Charlie's Reef Grill, Cathy's Beach Connections, the Juno Beach Animal Hospital, Vince's Surfside Barber and Salon, and Palm Beach Sandals.

