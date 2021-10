Join Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue (RRFR) as we celebrate the most Spooktacular holiday of the year at each of the City's five fire stations. On Saturday, October 30, each station will host a two-hour open house, which will feature Halloween decoration displays, costume contests, hands-on demonstrations of equipment, tours of apparatus, and will focus on community fire safety in recognition of National Fire Safety Month. Each open house will follow a staggered schedule to allow community members to visit one station or all. The event is appropriate for all ages, is free of charge, and provides a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to Rio Rancho to visit with the firefighters who proudly serve the community. RRFR personnel will give away educational materials to raise awareness about fire safety and prevention.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO