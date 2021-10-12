CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Feud Podcast: Could USC's bye week bring changes?

By Keely Eure
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe podcasting trio of Shotgun Spratling, Keely Eure and Chris Treviño are back for another episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's episode, the Feuders break down another blowout loss for the Trojans in the Coliseum and debate whether the team has any fight left in it for the rest of the season. They also discuss what USC should focus on during its bye week and predict if any starters could lose their spot going forward. And, as always, the podcasting trio answers all of your texts, emails and direct messages!

