CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

County Supervisors Declare State of Emergency as Alisal Fire Spreads

By Nick Welsh, Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Update: Oct. 12, 4 p.m.] Persistent winds continue to not only fan the Alisal Fire but to cause fire brands to leapfrog across wide stretches of the hills and steep canyons of the Refugio area. By about 3 p.m., fire brands landing in Las Flores Canyon were starting fires, potentially threatening the Exxon refinery down the canyon. Specific information on the refinery’s fire plan were not available, but viewed from satellite imaging, the facility appears to have a well-cleared area around it.

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
City
Goleta, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

WASHINGTON (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions sweeping conservative-controlled states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the ongoing stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#Fire Protection#Brush Fire#Exxon#Los Padres#Chevron#La Paloma Ranch#El Capit N#The Board Of Supervisors
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy