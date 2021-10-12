County Supervisors Declare State of Emergency as Alisal Fire Spreads

[Update: Oct. 12, 4 p.m.] Persistent winds continue to not only fan the Alisal Fire but to cause fire brands to leapfrog across wide stretches of the hills and steep canyons of the Refugio area. By about 3 p.m., fire brands landing in Las Flores Canyon were starting fires, potentially threatening the Exxon refinery down the canyon. Specific information on the refinery’s fire plan were not available, but viewed from satellite imaging, the facility appears to have a well-cleared area around it.