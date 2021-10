Youth 1st will be hosting “Pigskin & Pork” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Cash Wise Foods in Owatonna. A full rack of ribs can be purchased for $12 or people can select the meal deal — ribs, two sides, cookie and a drink — for $9. Free delivery is being offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for orders of 10 or more.