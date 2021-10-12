CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: VP Harris hired child actors to appear NASA video

By Jenny Goldsberry
 7 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly hired child actors for a recent NASA video about space. Harris was assigned to lead the Cabinet-level National Space Council in May. KSBW TV interviewed 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino, who claimed he submitted a recorded monologue talking about something he’s passionate about. In addition, he listed three questions he would ask a world leader. At the time, he did not know the audition included a cameo with the vice president. Then, the director of the production to tested Bernadino’s interviewing skills.

