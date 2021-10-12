Purdue Women’s Sports; Volleyball Ranked #6, Soccer #20

The fall seasons for Purdue’s women’s sports teams continue to be quite successful, as both volleyball and soccer are ranked in the top after successful weekends. The Boilers avenged their lone conference loss so far with a grueling 3-2 win in Campaign. They even did it the reverse way of how the Illini won in West Lafayette. Illinois actually outscored Purdue, but narrow wins in three sets allowed Purdue to win 28-26, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, and 15-12 last Wednesday. Grace Cleveland led with 17 kills and Hayley Bush had 45 assists.