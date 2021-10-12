World War 3 Paid Closed Beta Dated, Includes a $5 Million “President Pack” Tier

Grab your helmet, because it looks like World War 3 is back on boys. The Farm 51 launched their “realistic” multiplayer shooter in Early Access form back in 2018, but the playerbase fizzled and it seemed like the game was possibly a lost cause. Ah, but World War 3 made a surprise return this year with a “Veteran Alpha Test” for people who previously paid for the Early Access version, and now The Farm 51 has locked down a November release for the game’s closed beta, which will precede an open beta and an eventual free-to-play release in 2022. You can check out a new trailer for the World War 3 closed beta below, which shows off some of the new and revamped maps you’ll be able to tackle.