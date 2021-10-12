CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baylor; Foard; Hardeman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOARD...SOUTHWESTERN WILBARGER...NORTHWESTERN BAYLOR AND SOUTHEASTERN HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 611 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Thalia to 15 miles northwest of Lake Kemp, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vernon, Thalia, Lockett and Rayland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

