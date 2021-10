Tomiwa Ibukunle, a 21-year-old entrepreneur in Lagos, Nigeria, started her clothing and accessories business two months ago. She uses WhatsApp to advertise her products and process orders from customers, typically receiving 20 orders per day. But on October 5, when WhatsApp was down globally (alongside other Facebook platforms) for eight hours, her business took a big hit. "I just started my brand, and I use WhatsApp for Business because it is easy. But when I couldn't access it, I began to worry because I had just put up the new items I got on my status and sent a few to my customers," Ibukunle says. "I ended the day with five orders, and wondered where I was going to start from if WhatsApp stayed down, because that is where all my customers are.”

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO