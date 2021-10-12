CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday. Officials also announced ticket prices.

Legoland Florida reveals new Peppa Pig theme park opening date

Legoland Florida's newest theme park based off the hit animated TV series Peppa Pig will debut Feb. 24. The new theme park is a separate from Legoland Florida, meaning it will have its own admission gate. The attraction began ticket and annual pass sales on Oct. 12 with general admission starting at $34.99-$174.99 at the gate for single-, two- and three-day passes. Annual passes are $74.99 and include block-out dates around holidays in mid-April, late May, early September, late November and late December.
Interactive Theme-Park Wearables

Disney has announced the launch of the 'MagicBand+,' an upgraded wearable device that will provide Disney Theme Park attendees with greater levels of interactivity. The new wearable comes as an updated version of the 'MagicBand,' which was first released in 2013. Much like the original model, the 'MagicBand+' will be...
World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in Central Florida Feb 2022 .. #PeppaPigFlorida @PeppaPigFlorida

The grand opening for the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, to be located in Central Florida, has just been announced, and the date will be February 24, 2022. As I mentioned previously, the all-new park will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more “oinktastic” experiences, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, making it the perfect combination vacation for families!
Halloween at Theme Parks in 2021

As travel is coming back, so are some holiday traditions. Theme parks are once again celebrating Halloween with special spooky events. Disneyland is offering an Oogie Boogie Bash on select nights, an after-hours event with activities like Mickey’s Trick or Treat and a parade. Hersheypark is having a trick or...
Walt Disney World Debuts “Genie” And “Genie+” Which Create Customized Daily Itineraries

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie. On Tuesday, they debut their new “Genie” and “Genie+” systems. According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary. Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15. Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction. Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.
blooloop 50 Theme Park and Museum Influencer lists announced

During a live session at blooloop V-Expo 2021, a three-day virtual event for the global attractions industry, this year’s blooloop 50 Theme Park Influencer and blooloop 50 Museum Influencer lists were revealed. These lists recognise individuals who have made a real difference over the last 12 months, and are driving their sector forward during a challenging time.
Exclusive: Mansion near Disney sells in record $12.5M deal

Orange County's high-end home market has a new top deal. The lakeside estate at 9225 Lake Mabel Drive in Orlando sold for $12.5 million on Oct. 13 in an all-cash deal, listing agent and broker/owner of Windermere-based Florida Golf & Beaches LLC Karan Wienker told Orlando Business Journal. It's the most money ever fetched by a single Orange County home, according to MLS data.
Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on Facebook and Instagram throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird...
Universal and Pokémon Announce Partnership For New Theme Park Experience

Universal recently opened their brand new major theme park expansion, Super Nintendo World, at Universal Studios Japan. Now, we have just learned that Universal is also partnering with another big name company — Pokémon!. That’s right — Universal Studios Japan and Pokémon have just announced a new partnership which is...
One Hour Away from Disney World – Peppa Pig Is Moving In!

We won’t tell Mickey Mouse, but do you ever visit other Central Florida Theme Parks when you visit Walt Disney World Resort? We’ll be honest and say we may have visited Harry Potter over at Universal a time or two, or spotted a whale friend at SeaWorld. Well, now, for all those Disney fans that may also have little ones in love with Peppa Pig… you’ll want to listen. Shh… Peppa Pig is moving to Central Florida – roughly one hour away from Walt Disney World!
An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Vermont Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

If you’ve always wanted to feel what it was like to live a simple and quiet life, book a stay at Woodland Hill Cabin in Cabot, Vermont. As a midcentury home that can comfortably accommodate six guests, Woodland Hill Cabin is perfect for a peaceful weekend escape with friends or family. Cabot, Vermont is a […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Vermont Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Beautiful Lakehouse With Underground Tunnel Breaks Record With Sale In Central NY

A very prominent local owner has sold this incredible home. The pictures inside of this Skaneateles home will take your breath away, as will the final sale price. It isn't every day that a home like this will hit the market. With the amount of extravagance this house offers, it also isn't hard to see why someone would want to be the owner. This home is one that is not just what dreams are made of, it actually is more. Sitting right on Skaneateles Lake, and having 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, along with over 10,000 square feet, it sold for $13.1 million dollars.
Take A Fall Getaway To This Former Apple Orchard In Vermont

If you’re looking for a special spot for a weekend getaway, how about staying in a vacation rental tucked away on a former apple orchard in Vermont?. Located about 7 miles south of Manchester Center and 11 miles to Bromley, Dorset Orchard is a breathtaking property on 12 acres of land once used to grow apples. Nowadays, guests can rent out the private home for family getaways and other special occasions. And, aside from marveling at the stunning scenery, guests can use this peaceful oasis as a base when exploring the local sites and towns.
Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Lajoie Stables In Vermont

If you’d like to do something special with your family that includes seeing the fall foliage in the Green Mountain state, take a horseback ride at Lajoie Stables in Jeffersonville, Vermont. As the only stable in the state that’s open-year long, all you need is a reservation and a love of horses to enjoy seeing the […] The post Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At Lajoie Stables In Vermont appeared first on Only In Your State.
