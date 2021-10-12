CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Donna Schnur

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 10 days ago

In memory of my sister, Donna Schnur, who passed away October 12, 2020.

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Donna Baggott remembered as a giving person

ENGLEWOOD — Surrounded by her family, longtime Englewood resident Donna Baggott died at 2 a.m. Friday. She was 57. On Aug. 2 Baggott was diagnosed with COVID-19. She went to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte on Aug. 13 due to a COVID-induced stroke, said her son Nicholas. “The stroke...
OBITUARIES
Butler Eagle

Helen Riddle

In loving memory of my beloved Helen Riddle who passed awayninet years ago today. Nine years ago today Jesus came and took you away. Now I wait till He comes for me.
JESUS
Butler Eagle

Lydia C. Prokopchak and Michael J. Prokopchak

In loving memory of our parents and grandparents on the anniversary of their passing. Lydia C. Prokopchak, October 15, 2012 and Michael J. Prokopchak, October 15, 1996. Or you can smile because they lived. You can close your eyes and pray they will come back,. Or you can open your...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Butler Eagle

John A. Eshenbaugh

Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day – unseen, unheard but always near – so loved, so missed, so very dear. We reflect back to our memories, on this sad day 50 years ago and shed a silent tear. We sadly miss you and will...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever In My Heart#Memoriam
Butler Eagle

Audrey Sheakley and Lloyd Sheakley

In loving Memory of our parents, Audrey Sheakley whose birthday is October 19th, and Lloyd Sheakley whose birthday is October 25th. Please say, “Happy Birthday” to our loved ones up above,. Give them a hug and kiss and send them all our love. Tell them how much we miss them,...
thesunontheweb.com

Donna J. Rothgaber

Donna Rothgaber, 74, of Hershey, passed away on October 9, 2021 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1947 in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Donald T. and Elizabeth A. (Dively) Rothgaber. She is survived by many close friends and others who she inspired. She was a 1965 graduate of Palmyra High School. She had been employed as a Page in the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. and was a longtime volunteer at the Hershey Medical Center where she was named volunteer of the year in 1993.
HERSHEY, PA
Butler Eagle

Donnie Reott

In loving memory of Donnie Reott who passed away October 20, 2018. Of the living family you left behind.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Butler Eagle

Gary L. Zanicky

In loving memory of my beloved brother, Gary L. Zanicky whose birthday is October 21. But today on our birthday, Imiss you the most. On this day that honors you, I pray that the Heavens above are rejoicing in your name, and also reminding you of how very special you are to me.
LIFESTYLE
Herald and News

Memorial service: Donna and Eugene Scott

A memorial service will be held for Eugene and Donna Scott on Saturday, Oct 23rd at 2:00 at Glad Tidings Worship Center, 1007 Pine St. in Klamath Falls. Donna went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 14th, 2017 and Eugene joined her in Heaven on July 14th, 2021. They are survived by their 5 children, Lynae Hansen (Jamie), Roy Scott (Penny), Tracey Cooper (Micheal), Tiffany Smith (David) and Jackie Locke, as well as 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. They were so very loved and they are greatly missed. Please join us to honor and celebrate their memory.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Butler Eagle

Austin Dean Flint

In loving memory of our grandson Austin Dean Flint. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear. How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Happy birthday precious boy. You would be 19 today. You will live forever in our hearts.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Last Known Photos of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Together

Here's what Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie looked like on one of their final road trip stops ... and the pictures might be the last photos of them together. The images were snapped back on the morning of Aug. 10, when Gabby and Brian were touring the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park.
CELEBRITIES
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Tragic Suicide Of Country Music Star Gary Stewart

There really wasn't a lot of what I'd call 'Honky-Tonk' country anymore in the 1970's. It was a dying art form. And these days, it's all but gone. You see, in the 1970's country music had changed, as it does every now and then. The 70's came in with a kind of smooth sound, then went to what we all loved to call 'Outlaw Country' with some of the 'country-rock' thrown in.
MUSIC
Butler Eagle

W.C. “Bud” Butler

In loving memory of our beloved W.C. “Bud” Butler who passed away four years ago today, October 21, 2017.
BUTLER, PA
Butler Eagle

Roy “PopPop” Kimmel

In loving memory of Roy “PopPop” Kimmel who went to live with Jesus 12 years ago today. And bring you home again.
CELEBRITIES
Butler Eagle

David Richard Michaels

In loving memory of our little angel, David Richard Michaels, who passed away 48 years ago today, October 21.
OBITUARIES
Daily Reflector

Donna Davis: Jim Joseph is an interpreter of music

He’s been called a drunken sailor. And certainly Jim Joseph plays (and sings) the part convincingly when he slurs the words to “Seven Drunken Nights” with local Celtic band Twisted Knot. But let the record stand corrected: he was in the Air Force, not the Navy, and his beverage of choice is Dr. Pepper. But the rest of his story is even more intriguing.
MUSIC
lanthorn.com

GV highlights Donna Ferrato’s activism photography

The second event of Grand Valley State University’s “On The Wall Artist Talk Series” featured award-winning photojournalist and activist, Donna Ferrato. On Oct. 5 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Ferrato spoke with students via Zoom about her creative process, how her work is influenced, and her anti-violence advocacy efforts. This specific talk...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy