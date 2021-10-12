Sacramento pays $3M to man shot, wounded by police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento is paying $3.25 million to an Iraq veteran who was shot and seriously wounded by police during a 2017 standoff, it was reported Tuesday. Kristopher Velez was hit at least four times in the chest, shoulder, arm and leg. He suffered broken bones and nerve damage, is partially disabled and needs additional surgeries, according to his federal lawsuit alleging negligence and excessive force.www.nhregister.com
