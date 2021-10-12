CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

As COVID-19 vaccines could soon be approved for younger children, ADHS says it has a plan

By Mark Phillips
ABC 15 News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services says when the COVID-19 vaccine is available for Arizona’s children, it will have a plan in place to administer the shots. The CDC wants to start vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old within weeks. ADHS says it has been working...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

334 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19; 39,000 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 300 fully vaccinated individuals in Indiana have died of COVID-19, while over 39,000 vaccinated people have suffered breakthrough infections, according to the state’s health department. Indiana health officials have recorded 334 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data updated on Sept. 30. Of...
INDIANA STATE
NBC San Diego

Girl, 13, Gets Reaction After Clinic Administers Wrong COVID-19 Vaccine

A Chula Vista resident contacted Telemundo 20 to tell them about the situation her 13-year-old daughter went through when she was vaccinated at a clinic in the South Bay. It turns out that when she took her daughter to the clinic to receive her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine she was given the Moderna vaccine instead and immediately had adverse reactions.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
WEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 gap widens between unvaccinated, vaccinated for deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who are not fully vaccinated are almost 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, the state’s top health agency reports Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the Illness After Vaccination page of its COVID-19 dashboard Friday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Parents Stage Statewide Walkout On Monday Over California’s School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A number of parents have pulled their children out of school on Monday to protest California’s looming COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Hundreds of protesters descended on the California State Capitol on Monday morning. Other rallies are also planned across the state. Some parents say they are concerned about the long-term effects the vaccine might have on a child. Others are concerned about personal choice. “The vaccine mandate I don’t think should be forced upon anybody,” said A.J. Fernandez. A UC San Francisco infectious disease expert is trying to assure parents that the vaccine is safe. “The FDA, when they fully approve something, they go through months of data. They really are about safety,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi. “So, I want parents to feel comfortable that when the FDA fully approves this that it’s safe for their children,” she added. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement back in October. Children in grades 7-12 must either be vaccinated or get an exemption. The mandate will go into full effect once the vaccines get full FDA approval for ages 5-1. Many school districts, like Sacramento City Unified, are urging parents to keep their kids in class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

California Nurses Speak Out Against Easing Mask Mandates

Indoor mask mandates are being eased in some Bay Area counties, but not everyone is on board. California nurses are condemning the change in health orders. “We’re opposed to it because, as you know, we’re in a public health crisis. It’s evident that people are still getting sick from this virus and, unfortunately, dying.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
arkvalleyvoice.com

FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meetings to Discuss Emergency Use Authorization for Booster Doses and COVID-19 Vaccines for Younger Children

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced two upcoming meetings of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to discuss newly available data for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines. The news is important for those who got the Janssen and Moderna vaccines, and for parents of children ages five to 11-years-old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

States can reserve COVID-19 shots for younger kids next week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to pre-order doses starting next week. To help states and cities prepare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent out a 7-page planning guide...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Public Health Adopts CDC Recommendations For School Outbreak Definition

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to adopt the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ (CSTE) guidance for PreK-12 school-associated outbreaks. Previously, CDC recommended that two cases associated with a school would constitute an outbreak. The new national recommendation that Illinois is adopting defines a school outbreak as either (1) multiple cases comprising Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Shropshire Star

Moderna has no plans to share Covid-19 vaccine recipe, says chairman

Noubar Afeyan said scaling up the company’s own production is the best way to increase the global supply. Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its Covid-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company’s own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
thereader.com

County Board Says Racial Disparities in Jails, Maternal Health Outcomes Need to be Addressed. Health Director Has Good News on COVID-19, Says More Boosters, Pediatric Vaccine Could Be Available Soon.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners met to discuss racial disparities in incarceration and health, while the local health director shared that COVID-19 cases are declining. The Omaha City Council did not meet but will meet again on Oct. 19. Douglas County Department of Corrections Director Mike Myers...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
ABC 15 News

Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

NEW YORK — Judges around the country are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, by people seeking to force hospitals to give their COVID-stricken loved ones ivermectin, a drug for parasites that has been promoted by conservative commentators as a treatment despite a lack of evidence that it helps people with the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy