CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Chucky Series Premiere Review: "Death by Misadventure"

By Tom Jorgensen
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a spoiler free review of the series premiere of Chucky, titled "Death by Misadventure," which airs on Syfy on Oct. 12. For all the franchises that come and go, the Child’s Play series has been a steady presence in the horror world since the first film came out in 1988. Aside from an ill-fated reboot, Chucky films have all been written by Don Mancini, who has been consistently fleshing out his world’s mythology with each new entry. Mancini continues the serial killer-possessed doll’s killing streak onto television with Syfy’s Chucky, which promises to reunite multiple stars from Child’s Play history as Chucky resurfaces in Hackensack, New Jersey. But the premiere smartly focuses on its new characters, giving Mancini (who also directs this episode) a chance to adapt some classic elements of the Child’s Play movies for the small screen, as this new crop of slasher bait learns the hard way what happens when you take your eye off that damned doll.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
Distractify

‘Love and Death’ Is Based on a True Story That’s Every Bit as Deranged as It Sounds

We're obsessed with true crime stories of deception, murder, and villainy, I mean why else would the genre be growing so much over the years? Could it be that the faux-positivity everyone is slinging on social media these days is subconsciously being identified as a not-so-clever ruse? Do people want to secretly succumb to the idea that human destruction is the way to go, because all of this bubbly, fake "just Yoga it" empty-quote way of life isn't cutting the mustard?
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
doniphanherald.com

‘Chucky’ Creator and Cast on Why the New Syfy Series Is More Than Child’s Play

It’s playtime once again for Chucky as everyone’s favorite murder doll is getting his own killer television series. Creator and executive producer Don Mancini expands on the story of a horror icon that originally appeared in 1989’s Child’s Play. After six other films and a 2019 reboot, it turns out there is more to explore from the “Good Guy.”
TV SERIES
FanSided

How to watch the Chucky series premiere tonight live

After more than a year of anticipation, fans of the Child’s Play franchise and the murderous doll Chucky are in for a treat tonight. The Chucky series premiere officially debuts tonight on SYFY and USA Network. Here, we are sharing all of the details to watch the episode live so you won’t miss out on a single second of the madness.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chucky Season 1 review: A bloody good time with compelling characters and intriguing commentary

Our favorite killer doll is back in a new form: television. SYFY’s Chucky TV show kicks off tonight, and based on the first four episodes screened for critics, franchise fans will love everything this somewhat deranged story has in store. Chucky Season 1 takes things in a new direction for a franchise that is always taking bold swings and reinventing itself, this time with a teen drama angle.
TV SERIES
IGN

Ghosts Season 1 Premiere Review: "Pilot" and "Hello!"

Ghosts premieres with two episodes, "Pilot" and "Hello!," on Thursday, Oct. 7 on CBS. iZombie's Rose McIver returns to TV for a new batch of supernatural silliness in CBS' Ghosts, a single-camera comedy about a young woman who can see the zany spirits living in her house. Ghosts is broad and, at times, "low-hanging fruit" dumb, but it will also occasionally hit you with a zinger or gag that's quite excellent and laugh-out-loud funny.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fiona Dourif
Person
Zackary Arthur
Person
Don Mancini
Person
Jennifer Tilly
Person
Devon Sawa
oxygen.com

Who Is Chucky, The Bizarre Serial Killer Behind The Deaths Of Dozens Of People?

Despite the common misconception that serial killers look "creepy" or "off," they're often able to easily blend into a crowd. You'd never know that a depraved soul was just there, existing among everyone. Want proof? Just consider Charles Lee Ray, a seriously brutal, evil murderer who has an uncanny ability to hide in plain sight.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Series Premiere Review - "Chapter One: Dead Sea"

Note: this is a spoiler-free advance review of the series premiere of Aquaman: King of Atlantis, which debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 14. Jason Momoa and his rock-hard muscles have done such a thorough job of reinvigorating Aquaman in the pop culture consciousness that it's easy to forget the time when the superhero was among DC's most ridiculed characters. But that's where HBO Max's new animated limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis comes in. It doesn't ignore what makes the DCEU version so cool, but it also reminds us it's perfectly fine to celebrate the silly side of Aquaman.
TV SERIES
scetv.org

Two New Digital Series Premiere on CreateTV.com

American Public Television (APT), the original home to public television’s lifestyle experts and sponsor of the Create Crafts Challenge on national public television multicast channel Create®, announced the premiere of two weekly digital short-form video series encouraging do-it-yourselfers across the country to rethink home projects. Create’s Crafts Challenge Grand Prize Winner Martin Amado and Second Prize Winner Dinah Wulf will each host their respective digital series DIY with Martin Amado and DIY Inspired Upcycling with Dinah Wulf.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Charles Lee
dailydead.com

Interview: CHUCKY Creator Don Mancini Discusses Taking His Beloved Franchise to Television, How the Series Connects to CULT OF CHUCKY and More

We’re officially just a day away from the premiere episode of Chucky on SYFY, as the brand new series from creator Don Mancini debuts on Tuesday, October 12th at 10 PM EST. This latest entry in the Child’s Play/Chucky franchise will deliver up eight episode of mayhem and murder courtesy of the titular doll (which is, of course, voiced by the legendary Brad Dourif).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chucky TV Series Will Address a Major Franchise Question

With the upcoming Chucky TV series, franchise creator Don Mancini will not only get the chance to expand his horizons as a storyteller but also bring in pieces and plot threads from every film in the thirty years of Chucky. It's already been confirmed that the series will pick up from the events of 2017's Cult of Chucky while also bringing in surviving cast members from both Child's Play and Child's Play 2, but in a new interview Mancini confirmed that one outstanding plot thread will also be addressed, and fans have been waiting 16 years for it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Distractify

The New ‘Chucky’ TV Series Is Super Gay

Loving cheesy horror movies is kind of complicated. The stars are undeniably the "boogeyman." Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers. Even though these bad guys are killing people and/or generally making life miserable, for some reason we're quietly rooting for them. We must be because we keep tuning in to see them do it over and over again with each new sequel.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Chucky' Review: A Weak Outing for the Classic Evil Doll

The Child’s Play franchise began in 1988 with the original tale of a Good Guy doll who is possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray — when Charles is mortally wounded, he uses voodoo to transfer his soul into the doll and continues his evil ways. Six sequels followed: Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, all written by series creator Don Mancini. In 2019, the franchise got a Mancini-less remake, but now, in 2021, the original creator of Chucky is back to oversee the doll's way to the small screen.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Zackary Arthur and Teo Briones Talk Everything About Chucky in TV Series [Roundtable Interview]

It’s been more than three decades since the serial killing doll Chucky entered into the horror genre with Child’s Play back in 1988. The franchise, conceived by Don Mancini, spawned six sequels and a recent remake of Child’s Play in 2019. It forever embedded itself as one of the most recognizable horror characters with Michael Myers, Freddie Krueger, and Jason.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy