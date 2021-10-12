Chucky Series Premiere Review: "Death by Misadventure"

Below is a spoiler free review of the series premiere of Chucky, titled "Death by Misadventure," which airs on Syfy on Oct. 12. For all the franchises that come and go, the Child’s Play series has been a steady presence in the horror world since the first film came out in 1988. Aside from an ill-fated reboot, Chucky films have all been written by Don Mancini, who has been consistently fleshing out his world’s mythology with each new entry. Mancini continues the serial killer-possessed doll’s killing streak onto television with Syfy’s Chucky, which promises to reunite multiple stars from Child’s Play history as Chucky resurfaces in Hackensack, New Jersey. But the premiere smartly focuses on its new characters, giving Mancini (who also directs this episode) a chance to adapt some classic elements of the Child’s Play movies for the small screen, as this new crop of slasher bait learns the hard way what happens when you take your eye off that damned doll.