Squid Game Hits 111 Million Viewers, the Biggest Series Launch Ever for Netflix

By Logan Plant
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game is a bonafide global hit, and Netflix is releasing the numbers to prove it. On Twitter, Netflix said the South Korean survival drama has officially reached 111 million people, making it the biggest launch ever for the streaming service. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said last month that Squid...

InsideHook

The Problem With Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Squid Game. By now, you’ve probably already seen Netflix’s Squid Game — or at least been told you need to by one of the millions of people worldwide who have already binged the South Korean survival drama. The show is currently the streaming service’s No. 1 show in 90 different countries, and it’s on pace to eclipse Bridgerton as its most popular series of all time. It’s so popular in its home country that South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband has even sued Netflix over the surge in network traffic caused by fans streaming the series.
TV SERIES
Variety

As Global Streamers Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Top TV Producers Are Doubling Down on International Drama

It’s “Squid Game’s” world, and we’re just living in it. That was one takeaway from a wide-ranging conversation held during Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, as top independent producers met to assess the state of international drama and explore how hit series like Netflix’s Korean phenomenon are rewriting the rules of the game. From heated competition between new and established streaming platforms to increasingly complicated rights deals to skyrocketing demand for non-English-language content, it’s a landscape that looks unrecognizable from even just a few years ago. Yet that’s opened the door for innovation – and more opportunities than ever before. “The industry is...
TV SERIES
Variety

Trans Employee Who Criticized Netflix’s Release of Dave Chappelle Special Says ‘It Was Never About Dave’

Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who denounced Dave Chappelle’s “attacks [on] the trans community” in his new special “The Closer,” has elaborated on her criticism of the company’s defense for releasing the special. On Monday, Field shared an online essay titled “It Was Never About Dave” on her Medium blog. Field begins the essay by recounting a similar internal backlash that followed Netflix’s release of Chappelle’s previous special “Sticks & Stones” in 2019. “Two years ago when ‘Sticks & Stones’ released, the Black and Trans* ERGs came together and held very candid and vulnerable discussions about how the transphobic content of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

In the Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Industry Execs See ‘Unlimited Potential’

If the unexpected success of Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game” has taught the TV industry anything, it’s that the next breakout hit can come from anywhere at anytime. That’s given international producers more leverage than ever before, as global streaming services ramp up their commission and acquisition of scripted hits from around the world. The rules of the game are being rewritten on the fly, and according to a host of leading industry execs at a panel hosted by Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, the sky’s the limit for both local producers and the streaming services looking to satisfy audience demand...
TV SERIES
Person
Ted Sarandos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Spinoff Moves Forward at Netflix

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before will continue on with a new spinoff series, XO, Kitty at Netflix. After word leaked earlier this year that an offshoot starring Anna Cathcart was in the works, the streamer on Monday officially handed out a 10-episode series order for the half-hour comedy featuring the actress reprising her role as Kitty Song Covey. The young adult series is inspired by the film franchise and New York Times best-selling nook series by author Jenny Han. It revolves around the teen matchmaker who moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend and soon realizes...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Draws Series’ Highest Viewership, HBO Says

The Roys are back — and bigger than ever, according to HBO. Season 3 of HBO’s family-dynasty drama “Succession,” which premiered Sunday night, drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, the network said. That was a viewership high-water mark for the series, and it was the best premiere-night performance of any HBO original series since the launch of HBO Max in May 2020. The “Succession” Season 3 premiere increased viewership 21% versus the Season 2 finale and was up 13% over the Season 2 premiere, as well as up 39% compared with the series debut in 2018. The growth for “Succession” in...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release. Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada. The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Here’s Why Squid Game’s English-Language Acting Is So Bad

While Squid Game is the biggest Netflix show ever, it has not escaped criticism. Many fans have pointed out that the small group of VIP characters that speak in English appear to be... well, sub-par in the acting department. Simply put, many people feel as if the actors portraying the VIPs are not as strong when compared to the show's Korean cast, and especially compared to English-speaking actors in Western movies and TV. But there's a reason why this is the case, and it's more complex than just blaming it on poor talent.
TV SERIES
#Netflix Series#Stranger Things#South Korean#Squid Game
Variety

Netflix Leaders Hail the Global Content Operation That Yielded ‘Squid Game’

Netflix’s content team in South Korea was pretty sure they had a local hit on their hands in “Squid Game.” But no one at the streaming giant saw a global phenomenon coming when the thriller bowed on Sept. 17, soon to become Netflix’s most-watched original series ever. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, said the series that has been sampled by some 142 million Netflix households was ordered a few years ago by executives Minyoung Kim and Don Kang on the content team serving South Korea. “They did recognize they thought it would be their biggest title this year,” Sarandos...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the new Cowboy Bebop teaser for Netflix's take on the beloved anime series. Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters trying to outrun the past. Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) come together to form a scrappy space crew. The trio are willing to hunt down the most dangerous criminals, for a price.
TV SERIES
IGN

First Cowboy Bebop Netflix Teaser Combines Scott Pilgrim and Tarantino

With Netflix's Cowboy Bebop exactly one month away from premiere, the streaming giant has released what might be called a standalone short for the upcoming anime adaptation, giving fans a feel for what to expect in the new live-action show. Cowboy Bebop: The Lost Session is a two-minute special presentation...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Love ‘Schitt’s Creek’? The Hit Series Is Now a Monopoly Game

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Pack those bags, you’re heading to “Schitt’s Creek!” Okay, so not really, but at least you get to play the game. The multiple Emmy-winning series is the latest TV show to receive the board game treatment with “Monopoly: Schitt’s Creek Edition,” released by OP Games earlier this month. Fans get to relive the trials and tribulations of the Rose family’s adventures in the small town...
RETAIL
Variety

‘I Screwed Up’: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Addresses Dave Chappelle Fallout

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is speaking out over continued criticism of the Dave Chappelle comedy special “The Closer.” On the eve of a planned employee walkout at the streaming giant — organized by trans and LGBTQ+ staffers, content creators and allies — Sarandos addressed numerous points related to recent jokes from Chappelle that have incensed the trans community and been labeled as harmful. The events around “The Closer” have represented a rare blunder for Sarandos and Netflix, whose deep pockets and warm relationships with talent have been transformative for the global entertainment sector for close to a decade. In our conversation, he...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix to Reveal More Viewership Data as Streamer Changes its Internal Metrics

Netflix is making a major shift in how the company reports viewership data for its content, shifting to a metric that is more closely aligned with traditional TV metrics. As part of its third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday, the streaming giant disclosed it will soon begin reporting viewership stats measured as the total number of hours viewed of a program during its first 28 days on the platform. For years, Netflix has only reported the number of households who watched at least a small portion of a program. In Netflix’s new measure, its global hit “Bridgerton” generated 625 million hours of viewing...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Reed Hastings: The Next ‘Squid Game’ Is Likely “Digesting In The Netflix Content Engine”

Netflix was taking a Squid Game-themed victory lap during its third quarter financial earnings call after it emerged that a “mind-boggling” 142M households watched it during its first 28 days. Netflix Co-CEOs Reed Hastings, who was wearing a Squid Game-themed tracksuit, and Ted Sarandos both discussed the success of the dystopian Korean drama series and pointed out that neither of them expected it to be such a hit. Hastings said that it was commissioned on a local level, from a team led by regional content chief Minyoung Kim, and applauded his partner Sarandos for building a system that can do that. He said...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
IGN

Ubisoft Reportedly Developing New Splinter Cell Game

Ubisoft has reportedly greenlit development of a new, mainline Splinter Cell game. If the rumour proves true, it will be the first core entry in the Tom Clancy stealth series since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. A report from VGC claims multiple "development sources" have revealed that a new Splinter Cell...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Doom Can Now Be Played On Twitter

Over the years, fans have managed to port Doom to a number of weird and wonderful places. From popping up in Minecraft to running on an Apple Watch, the game's community constantly seems to be finding new ways to play the game. In perhaps one of the more inventive methods to allow fans access the Doom universe, players are now able to complete the game on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES

