Demon Slayer Introduces Speedy New Demon Threat
Demon Slayer's first season introduced fans to several terrifying threats that Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps had to cut their way through not only to free the world of the supernatural beings but also learn how to heal Tanjiro's sister Nezuko demonic affliction that plagues her to this day. With the season two premiere of the season, the latest installment not only introduces Rengoku back into the series, but it also gives us a look at a new villain that has lived up to the name of a "speed demon,"comicbook.com
