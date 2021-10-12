CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Demon Slayer Introduces Speedy New Demon Threat

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer's first season introduced fans to several terrifying threats that Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps had to cut their way through not only to free the world of the supernatural beings but also learn how to heal Tanjiro's sister Nezuko demonic affliction that plagues her to this day. With the season two premiere of the season, the latest installment not only introduces Rengoku back into the series, but it also gives us a look at a new villain that has lived up to the name of a "speed demon,"

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer ensnares fans as stunning Mother Spider Demon

Demon Slayer Season 2 hype is building, and cosplayers are showing that off in full force. Mayweda has shared her own stunning design from the show, with fans falling in love with her Mother Spider Demon cosplay. The Spider Demons are the main antagonists of Demon Slayer’s Natagumo Mountain arc,...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Gets Emotional With New Rengoku Flashback

The second season of Demon Slayer has finally arrived, and fans of the insanely popular series were given a brand new episode focusing on the Flame Hashira Rengoku and events which took place before he was set to hop aboard the Mugen Train and change the course of the franchise forever. While the next handful of episodes are set to revisit the story of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko coming into contact with Rengoku, this latest episode helped in hashing out the Hashira's character even further by giving fans an emotionally charged flashback diving into the flame swordsman's lineage.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Movie Now Available to Stream on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer will return this week but before the Entertainment District Arc begins on Dec. 5, the Mugen Train movie is getting recut into seven episodes, with this first one premiering on Oct. 10. However, some fans of the anime series based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series are still trying to catch up, and some of them have yet to see the first feature film. Thankfully, Crunchyroll is making it easier for fans to watch.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season Two Details the Mugen Train Before Demon Takeover

The second season of Demon Slayer has arrived and with it, fans of the Demon Slayer Corps were given a brand new tale of the Flame Hashira Rengoku before he stepped aboard the demonic Mugen Train, which would change his life forever. Prior to either Rengoku or Tanjiro and his friends entering the locomotive, the anime series broke down why the train hadn't been running as the member of the Demon Slayer Corps who dabbled in flame was sent on a mission to take out a speeding demon who was terrorizing the town that housed the train.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demonic#Speed Demon#Hostage#The Demon Slayer Corps
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Tamogatchis Are on Amazon at Last

Demon Slayer's second season has finally arrived and took the opportunity to dive into the life of Rengoku for a brief adventure before the Flame Hashira was set to hop aboard the Mugen Train alongside Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, and just in time for this latest season, Tamagotchis for the popular Shonen have arrived on Amazon. The handheld digital devices allow fans to raise numerous members of the Demon Slayer Corps at their leisure, making for quite the crossover between the popular series created by Koyoharu Gotouge and the electronic game that has been around since 1996.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Embraces Universal Studios with First Wild Merchandise

Demon Slayer is getting ready to return with its second season, first by returning to the Mugen Train Arc and then diving into the new saga of the Entertainment District Arc, but it seems as though Tanjiro's sister Nezuko has returned prior to season two thanks to Universal Studios Japan. With the amusement park opening up a new Demon Slayer ride earlier this year that uses virtual reality to place fans directly onto the runaway locomotive of the Mugen Train, it's no surprise to see that unique merchandise was created for the anime franchise and its arrival at Universal Studios.
COMICS
Siliconera

Review: Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Feels Like a First Step

  When you hear certain companies are working on specific games, it can offer a sense of reassurance. CyberConnect2 is responsible for a new anime game? Okay, it is a studio that knows its stuff. With Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, the first major game based on the anime and manga series, there’s a lot to live up to and review. Knowing that the developer behind it also is responsible for games like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, titles that respect their source material and are generally solid and enjoyable, is reassuring. Then, once you start playing, you start to realize that its Demon Slayer title learns from its past games and attempts to do more. But at the same time, it also feels like a first step on a journey.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Has Copyrights Rejected Once More Overseas

Demon Slayer's meteoric rise in popularity has been astonishing since it first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016, with the series having the most profitable anime movie ever released and its manga routinely outselling Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, but it seems as if the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge has run into a bit of snag. In a trademark case regarding the fashion style of Tanjiro, the young protagonist of the series seeking to eliminate demons while curing his sister of a demonic affliction, Shueisha was unable to lay claim to the design of the Demon Slayer's attire.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Drops First Glimpse at Rengoku Premiere Episode

The premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is only a day away but we now have our first glimpse at Episode 1. The footage from the special episode, which will focus on Rengoku Kyojuro, reveals an interesting exchange between the Flame Hashira and Kocho Shinobu. It has...
COMICS
ComicBook

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning for Season 2, so it's time to get ready to watch along! The first season of the series ended its run as one of the most popular anime releases of some time, and it was followed up with an even more popular feature film release that took over theaters in Japan. But now the anime is finally coming back with a proper second season of the series as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 schedule of new releases. Thankfully there are lots of ways to keep up with these new episodes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fans Loved Seeing Rengoku Again in Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back, and it is better than ever. The hit anime has come a long way since its first season went live, and its comeback over the week left millions glued to their TV sets. And now, well - it seems social media is just happy to have Rengoku back with them.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Ends on Bittersweet Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer's big Season 2 premiere episode ended on an unexpectedly bittersweet cliffhanger! After dominating small screens with its debut anime season and big screens with its debut movie last year, the anime has returned for its full second season of the series. For fans who have not been able to check out the movie in time, thankfully the new season will be revisiting the events of the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series covered in the movie. That unfortunately means that some of the fates in that movie are going to be unavoidable.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Shares New Footage Featuring Entertainment Arc Villain Daki

It's almost time for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 and a promotional reel has just been released. Luckily, it features a better glimpse at the Entertainment District arc villain Daki and reveals more about the mysterious new character. The promotional reel covers everything from the anime so far...
COMICS
Twinfinite

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles: Is There Crossplay? Answered

Crossplay is a feature that feels like it should be implemented in most modern fighting games whenever possible. Seeing as this game is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, you’re probably wondering whether or not you’ll be able to play Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles with friends through crossplay.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy