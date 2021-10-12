Demon Slayer Introduces Speedy New Demon Threat

When you hear certain companies are working on specific games, it can offer a sense of reassurance. CyberConnect2 is responsible for a new anime game? Okay, it is a studio that knows its stuff. With Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, the first major game based on the anime and manga series, there’s a lot to live up to and review. Knowing that the developer behind it also is responsible for games like Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, titles that respect their source material and are generally solid and enjoyable, is reassuring. Then, once you start playing, you start to realize that its Demon Slayer title learns from its past games and attempts to do more. But at the same time, it also feels like a first step on a journey.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO