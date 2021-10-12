CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising No One, Forza Horizon 5 Is Awesome – Unlocked 515

By Ryan McCaffrey
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the busy fall games season and we've got a LOT to talk about, from Forza Horizon 5 preview impressions (spoiler: it's absurdly good) to Back 4 Blood first impressions, the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters being real, Ubisoft's latest uninspiring announcement in Ghost Recon Frontline, and more. Plus a special show announcement!

www.ign.com

