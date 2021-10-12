Surprising No One, Forza Horizon 5 Is Awesome – Unlocked 515

The latest episode of the ongoing Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! series dropped last night, offering up more gameplay ahead of the racer’s launch next month. First off, we took a trip to the first player house in the game, Casa Bella, to look at the game’s character customisation features. A bunch of new items and options have been added since the previous games. These include new hair, face items, masks and even prosthetics for your driving avatar to sport. As in previous games, you’ll be able to earn more through Wheelspins and other events. You can even select your own pronouns, which will change how people refer to you in game and even how the radio DJs refer to your exploits.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO