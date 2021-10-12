Business Spotlight: Batteries Plus-Burlington

Batteries Plus was originally founded in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1988. They are the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob, and phone repair franchise. A new location has opened its doors in Burlington, Wisconsin at 1066 Milwaukee Ave.

The Batteries Plus located in Burlington is owned and operated by local residents Joe Szymanski and Beth Stowell Reed, husband and wife. The store will provide products that keep homes, businesses, phones, tablets, and vehicles running smoothly. This establishment offers free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, phone and tablet screen repair and battery replacement, key fob programming, and key cutting.

The store offers a range of products, such as automotive batteries (car, ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, marine, and golf cart), alkaline batteries, chargers, generators, and phone accessories as well as batteries for medical devices, hearing aids, and power tools. In addition, Szymanski and the team will offer businesses on-site assessments for batteries, lighting, and more.

Meet the Owners

Szymanski has a background in serving in the military and Federal service. Additionally, he has a knack for manufacturing and problem-solving. Becoming a business owner was a dream of Szymanski’s. His time in the United States Army and as a U.S. Air Marshal left him looking for a way to serve his community – to be a part of something bigger. His dream is now taking place. Szymanski will be working at the storefront and assisting customers.

Stowell Reed is from Burlington, but as a couple, they recently established roots in her hometown. Stowell Reed isn’t a stranger to the business world. Her parents and sister are small business owners.

“Joe Szymanski, Beth Stowell Reed, and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “We are excited for Joe and Beth and their location to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in Burlington.”

Stowell Reed will focus her share of the business through consults and advising operations/marketing. Together they are dedicated to serving the area with high-quality, but affordable products and services. The couple is most excited to be a part of the community and to provide Batteries Plus’ diverse portfolio of products and services to help residents and businesses succeed.

“Batteries Plus of Burlington will give the community a familiar place to go for their battery, lighting, phone, and key fob needs,” said Szymanski. “Whenever someone walks into our store, we want them to feel welcomed and confident that their issues will be resolved easily by a friendly face.”

Additional Resources

For more information about Batteries Plus in Burlington, click here. Call the store at (262) 758-6157. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Services can be scheduled by clicking here.

