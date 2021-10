The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise is working to install air purification systems at each of its casino facilities to improve air quality for employees and patrons. The ActivePure Technology Air Purification Systems have been tested and touted at some of the world’s top biosafety testing facilities. The technology is capable of inactivating nearly 100% of highly concentrated airborne SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. It can also effectively inactivate 99% of bacterial and fungal pathogens and other Volatile Organic Compounds in the air and on surfaces. Navajo Gaming officials say the installation of the systems create another layer of air sanitation in tribal casinos. Approximately 1,200 employees work for Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprises, a tribal-owned business entity.

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO