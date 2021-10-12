Footage Shows Just How Powerful Boise’s A-10 Jets Can Be [Video]

This ought to help with some of the Treasure Valley's growing pains. Ada County's new Meridian Driver's license office has finally opened. We originally reported back in March that this new driver's license office would be opening in the fall, well it finally has! Up until this point, Ada County has had multiple DMV offices for auto registration, but just one location (in Boise) for residents to do anything Driver's License related. Well, that has all changed. Easing up the lines in Boise is Ada County's new Meridian Driver's license office and it opened with a warm welcome from locals. This office will serve the Western part of the Treasure Valley quite nicely. As one of the fastest growing communities in the country, we've got growing pains as far as the eye can see; infrastructure takes a while to catch up, traffic gets backed up, housing prices have surged, it's really evident everywhere you look that the Treasure Valley is being stretched thin.

