Smuggler carries 7-year-old across border in California, then abandons her, video shows

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border Patrol agents from the McAllen Station rescued five migrants suffering from gunshot wounds on the banks of the Rio Grande early Monday morning, Oct. 4. USA Mexico Border at the Rio Grande River International Border “This encounter serves as yet another reminder of the dangers migrants face when they place their well-being in the hands of smugglers who are only interested in turning a profit. Smugglers routinely place migrants in dangerous situations where they are at risk of drowning, exposure to the elements and assault.” The border patrol agents from the McAllen Station said the were responding to reports of illegal activity near Hidalgo when they encountered 11 migrants who had crossed into Texas illegally. Someone has shot five of the 11 in Mexico, prior to their entry into the U.S. Agents immediately provided lifesaving treatment by before emergency medical assistance was requested. Hidalgo Police Department officers arrived on scene as well, as the migrants were transported to a local hospital. An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO