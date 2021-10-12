Syracuse football: What’s Sean Tucker on pace for at the mid-season mark?

As you know, Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker is putting up numbers at a torrid pace during the 2021 season so far. He’s already rushed for 791 yards (second in the country), has the fourth-most rushing scores with nine, and leads the FBS in yards from scrimmage with 995. And of course, all of this comes in just six games. Provided Tucker stays healthy — knocks on every piece of wood within reach — he’s clearly on pace for a pretty historic season at Syracuse.