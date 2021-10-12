Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
(CNN) -- Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday. In particular, the cause of death was "manual strangulation/throttling," according to the coroner's verdict, a legal document Blue filed on October 5 with the Teton County Clerk of District Court. During a news conference, Blue said the cause of death was strangulation, but he did not go into specifics.www.wrcbtv.com
