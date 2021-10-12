CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday. In particular, the cause of death was "manual strangulation/throttling," according to the coroner's verdict, a legal document Blue filed on October 5 with the Teton County Clerk of District Court. During a news conference, Blue said the cause of death was strangulation, but he did not go into specifics.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Daily Voice

FBI Makes Arrest In Jersey City Gang War

An ongoing gang war in Jersey City led to the arrest by federal authorities of a man accused in one shooting and implicated in another.Shamar Bey, 29, a reputed member of the SaLaf gang, opened fire at a gas station at Gates Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard after following a rival from Ocean and Neptun…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Kaye
Wrcbtv.com

Prosecutor: Dispute between groups led to stadium shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A dispute between two groups from two weeks earlier sparked a shooting that injured five people during a high school football game in Alabama, a prosecutor said Tuesday. Three teens accused of attempted murder initially entered the game between Vigor and Williamson high schools unarmed but...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Strangulation#Domestic Violence#Cnn#The Teton County Clerk#District Court
Wrcbtv.com

Police: Man stabbed after intervening in assault

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he stabbed a man who intervened in an assault at a Maryland hotel. Officers were called to the Extended Stay in Glen Burnie early Saturday for a report of an assault, Anne Arundel County police said in a news release Monday.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Wrcbtv.com

Group: $260,000 given for victims of Alabama plant shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A nonprofit group said donors have given more than $260,000 to help victims of a mass shooting at an Alabama fire extinguisher plant earlier this year, and it is making plans to distribute the money. A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Albertville, where two...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy