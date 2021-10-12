Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says

As the search for Brian Laundrie entered its fifth week, actress Kirstie Alley tweeted he could be hiding in the "crawlspace" in his Florida house. "I think Brian Laundrie is in his house. When the FBI went in they didn’t go in with dogs. I think he was either not there at the 'moment' or in a crawlspace. I literally think he’s in there," she wrote Sunday.

