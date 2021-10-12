Top 5 Week 7 FCS matchups to watch | Five amazing games to watch this weekend

Hello Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) here with the intriguing FCS matchups in week 7. 1.University of South Dakota at University of Northern Iowa. Top 25 ranked matchup that I believe ends up being the closest and most competitive. South Dakota is led by their senior linebacker captain Jack Cochrane defensively who has 51 tackles and 6.5 TFLs, 3 QB Hits, and 3 PBUs. Northern Iowa has offensively one of the best wide receivers in Isaiah Weston a redshirt junior who has 415 yards and 4 touchdowns. I think that this game will have plenty of defense but I think Isaiah Weston might get into the endzone once.