CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Confirms the Film Is a Sequel to the Original

By Claire Epting
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holidays have come early this year, with Disney+ sharing the first official trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone. Reimagining the iconic Home Alone franchise, the action comedy arrives on the platform later this November. Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer, with a screenplay from Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell.

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Home Sweet Home Alone updates the Christmas classic with Archie Yates and Ellie Kemper... 31 years after Macaulay Culkin's original

The Home Alone remake has gotten its first trailer, promising all the charm and holiday hijinks of the 1990 original with a British twist. Just like the original 31-years ago, Home Sweet Home Alone follows a boy who was left behind from a family vacation during Christmas, only to have to fend off a pair of clumsy criminals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Macaulay Culkin Confirms He's Not Involved With Home Alone Reboot

Disney and 20th Century Fox are revisiting the Home Alone franchise with the new movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which is set to debut exclusively on Disney+ later this year. The trailer for the movie was released online on Tuesday and, as many expected, it follows the roadmap of the original film rather closely, hitting several of the exact same lines and beats along the way. What many didn't see coming, though, was the reboot's canonical connection to the original Home Alone. The two films take place in the same world, but don't expect a grown-up Kevin McAllister to appear at any point.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Ratray
Person
Dan Mazer
Person
Archie Yates
Person
Chris Parnell
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Ally Maki
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Pete Holmes
Person
Kevin Mcallister
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Ellie Kemper
Person
Aisling Bea
newscentermaine.com

'Home Alone' reboot trailer teases return of original franchise character

WASHINGTON — Disney+ is giving fans their first look at the upcoming "Home Alone" reboot. The trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone” was released Tuesday, ahead of its premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+. In the movie, Max Mercer, played by "Jojo Rabbit" star Archie Yates, gets left behind at home...
MOVIES
Deseret News

Disney reveals new ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ — a British ‘Home Alone’ sequel

Disney+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Home Sweet Home Alone” — the new “Home Alone” reboot. The film centers around Max Mercer, who is left home alone when his family travels to Japan for the holidays. Just as he’s getting used to life alone, a married couple tries to steal an heirloom from the Mercer home. So Max — just like Kevin McCallister before him — has to protect his home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sweet Home Alone#Mikey Day
Vulture

Home Sweet Home Alone Won’t Leave Home Alone Well Enough Alone

Remember the cute sidekick from Jojo Rabbit? He can stay home alone now. Feel old yet? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the first new entry into the beloved Home Alone franchise since a TV movie called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired on ABC Family back in 2012. The trailer makes it seem less like a sequel and more like an extremely faithful beat-for-beat rehash of John Hughes’s original for a new era that only knows the Culkins as sexy adults.
MOVIES
Tyla

Home Sweet Home Alone: New Reboot Brings Back Buzz McCallister

Everyone's talking about the Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, after the release of the trailer on Tuesday. The Disney+ revival has changed quite a bit since we last saw the shenanigans of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) on our screens. For one, there's a whole new cast, and the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Kentucky New Era

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates. The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie’s baddies.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
First Showing

Archie Yates in Trailer for Disney's 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Reboot

"You really think I'm that stupid?" 20th Century Studios has unveiled an official trailer for a new reboot of Home Alone titled officially Home Sweet Home Alone. This is sort of a remake, but not really, described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." Ugh. A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. No surprise, this looks awful. They took the original Home Alone, which is indeed a classic, and just made it dumber in every single way. Why?! This just ain't worth it.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

First Trailer for Disney Plus’ Home Sweet Home Alone Has Arrived

Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy Home Sweet Home Alone is almost here and the first trailer prepares you for the mayhem. The re-imagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season as seen in the below trailer. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy...
ENTERTAINMENT
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy