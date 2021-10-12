Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from their Ring of Honor

ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY NETWORK

As Jenna Laine explained for ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inducted former head coach Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor back in 2017, roughly four years before he held that role with the Las Vegas Raiders until he resigned on Monday night after it was learned that he used racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language in emails sent from 2010 through 2018.

According to Grant Gordon of the NFL's website, the Buccaneers are distancing themselves from the coach who guided the franchise to a Super Bowl XXXVII win over the then-Oakland Raiders.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years," the club said in a released statement. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

Gruden coached the Buccaneers from 2002-2008 and went 57-55 across his Tampa Bay tenure.

Emails linked with Gruden, meanwhile, were discovered by the NFL during its investigation of the Washington Football Team and published by The Wall Street Journal this past Friday and, later, by the New York Times on Monday ahead of his resignation.

Gruden may never again work in the NFL, and it's clear his reputation and legacies have taken what may prove to be irreparable hits.