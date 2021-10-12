CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from their Ring of Honor

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PanHb_0cPJoavj00
ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY NETWORK

As Jenna Laine explained for ESPN, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inducted former head coach Jon Gruden into their Ring of Honor back in 2017, roughly four years before he held that role with the Las Vegas Raiders until he resigned on Monday night after it was learned that he used racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language in emails sent from 2010 through 2018.

According to Grant Gordon of the NFL's website, the Buccaneers are distancing themselves from the coach who guided the franchise to a Super Bowl XXXVII win over the then-Oakland Raiders.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years," the club said in a released statement. "While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

Gruden coached the Buccaneers from 2002-2008 and went 57-55 across his Tampa Bay tenure.

Emails linked with Gruden, meanwhile, were discovered by the NFL during its investigation of the Washington Football Team and published by The Wall Street Journal this past Friday and, later, by the New York Times on Monday ahead of his resignation.

Gruden may never again work in the NFL, and it's clear his reputation and legacies have taken what may prove to be irreparable hits.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Giants QB Daniel Jones cleared to face Rams; Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay both out

For better or for worse, the New York Giants didn't shock anybody with their Friday injury updates ahead of Sunday's game versus the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams. As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk explained, quarterback Daniel Jones cleared the league's concussion protocol to start for the 1-4 Giants on Sunday just hours after head coach Joe Judge suggested to reporters his QB1 would be a full participant in practice ahead of the weekend.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Newton reportedly now vaccinated amid hunt for NFL return

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton hasn't had success finding another team since his time with the New England Patriots ended unceremoniously in August. His recent decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may help his case for an NFL roster spot, though. After starting at quarterback for the Patriots in 2020,...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xxxvii#American Football#Espn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Oakland Raiders#The Wall Street Journal#The New York Times
On3.com

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses Jon Gruden, resignation

Mike Tomlin– widely regarded one of the most respected NFL coaches since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers job in 2007– took a moment on Tuesday to address the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden. The two coaches have a long history from their time together in Tampa Bay and Tomlin’s theme...
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Riffs On NFL Fallout From Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden’s Resignation

Saturday Night Live opened with a riff on Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s resignation following the disclosure of homophobic and racist emails, using the incident to spotlight how the NFL is found wanting when it comes to its diversity record. Introducing Gruden was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, played by Colin Jost. “I think we can all agree that the emails sent by Jon Gruden were horrifying and deeply offensive, especially to me,” he said. “I was referred to as the F word. The P word. The C word. The R word. The F-ing R word. And the F-ing R word P-word. And...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy