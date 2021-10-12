CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

'Influencer' Mad At GF For Sabotaging TikTok Account After He Lies About Their Relationship

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gone are the days when being an influencer was a fun side-gig. Nowadays, if you want to make it on social media, you have to devote all your spare time to building a following and creating an online presence. But when you're dedicating that much time, the lines between your real life and the life you're pretending to live online can become blurred. One guy learned this the hard way when he uploaded a video to TikTok showcasing his daily routine, in which he claimed to spend four hours a day cuddling with his girlfriend. His girlfriend clapped back, saying she barely sees him for half an hour a day because of the extra time he dedicated to growing his following on TikTok. In response, she created a video displaying screenshots of his recent attempts to cancel plans, proving how little time he actually spent with her. Her actions resulted in him losing a chunk of his followers, who claimed he was a fraud and a liar. Understandably, her boyfriend wasn't happy with her, but she posted her predicament on Reddit's Am I TheA—hole claiming her actions were justified. What do you think?

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Addison Rae Makes Quip About Being Out Of A Job After Revealing Her TikTok Account Was Permanently Banned

Time for a new career? Addison Rae Easterling might have just been banned on TikTok. The “Obsessed” singer revealed on her Twitter account on Thursday, October 14 that her TikTok account was “permanently banned due to multiple violations” of the app’s “Community Guidelines.”. She tweeted the screenshot from TikTok, while...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine

31 TikTok Tips for Beginners and Aspiring Influencers

Can one billion active monthly users be wrong? Well, if social media has taught us anything, the answer is "probably." But that doesn't negate the fact that video-sharing app TikTok is growing fast, thanks to its addictive feed of neverending short clips. Though TikTok's future was thrown into question in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS
Kelly E.

"Each guy thought he was the only one." My best friend conned men and then she conned me.

Adult friendship red flagsPhoto by Omar Lopez on Unsplash. I’d always had a close group of friends but never an adult best-friend relationship. Then Jana came along. Jana was a tiny, beautiful woman with a huge personality. She spun around in her seat at church and introduced herself with a huge smile and the kind of focused attention that made you feel like the only person in the room. She held my arm as she talked, shared her life story, and wanted to hear mine. Our babies played on the floor next to us, apparently enjoy each other’s company too. Jana was bubbly and kind-hearted. She had a charisma that drew you in. We were instant friends. In fact, we were instant best friends according to Jana.
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Rules Of A Happy Marriage, Being Soulmates Isn't One

If only relationships were black and white, life would be a lot easier. Unfortunately being in love is not enough to make it work. It might make for a solid foundation, but it won't necessarily lead to a happy marriage. Fortuntaley, some of us are making it work and they're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy