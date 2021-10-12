Smuggler carries 7-year-old across border in California, then abandons her, video shows
A 7-year-old girl was discovered alone on the U.S. side of the Mexico border by Border Patrol agents Tuesday morning, authorities said. She was discovered around 9:25 a.m., when video surveillance operators at the El Centro Sector’s noticed a man with a small child clinging to his back on a rope ladder at the top of the 30-foot border fence, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.www.idahostatesman.com
Comments / 0