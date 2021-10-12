CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

Easton mayor distributes $8M in American Rescue Plan Act checks

stardem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON — Easton Mayor Robert Willey distributed American Rescue Plan Act checks to downtown business owners and other local organizations Monday evening. Thirty local businesses, nonprofits and other groups received checks as part of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief program. The town of Easton was granted over $16 million from the federal pandemic spending package. Just over $8 million was distributed in August; the remaining funds are expected to arrive in August 2022.

www.stardem.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#American Rescue Plan Act#Covid#Dba Easton#Building African#Easton Utilities#Pensel Walker
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy