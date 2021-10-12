Easton mayor distributes $8M in American Rescue Plan Act checks
EASTON — Easton Mayor Robert Willey distributed American Rescue Plan Act checks to downtown business owners and other local organizations Monday evening. Thirty local businesses, nonprofits and other groups received checks as part of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief program. The town of Easton was granted over $16 million from the federal pandemic spending package. Just over $8 million was distributed in August; the remaining funds are expected to arrive in August 2022.www.stardem.com
Comments / 1