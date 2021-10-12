CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Council for the Homeless annual luncheon to highlight progress and promise of Built Zero Initiative

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttendees will learn about the successes the Built for Zero initiative has already achieved from Council for the Homeless and community leaders. The Council for the Homeless 2021 “Making Home Possible” Luncheon is Thu., Oct. 21. The public is invited to join virtually at noon to learn how the Built for Zero initiative, led by Council for the Homeless, is changing the trend of homelessness for Veterans and people who have been homeless for a long time in Clark County. Attendees will learn about the successes the Built for Zero initiative has already achieved from Council for the Homeless and community leaders.

Zack_21
7d ago

With all these homeless people keep adding up, im going to have to jump the homeless. Dont worry im a professional. Give me a skateboard a ramp and I got you.

