Stroudsburg, PA

After recovering from COVID shutdown, winery in the Poconos faces shortages

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bwSp_0cPJnK2Q00

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A winery in the heart of the Poconos says it’s almost back to normal after recovering from the COVID shutdown.

Eyewitness News spoke to the winery’s owner about the changes they had to make to keep its doors open.

Leaves are falling and glasses are filling for one local winery in downtown Stroudsburg. The Renegade Urban Winery puts a city twist on its wine, bringing in juice and grapes from across the nation.

But as of recently, that comes at a higher price.

“We have noticed things. We’re paying more for the juice, more for the grapes, and we’re paying more for our glassware,” Renegade Urban Winery owner Britton Detrick said.

Now Open: General store from the 1800s reopens after closing in March 2020

Detrick says the winery averages about 40,000 tastings per year. Normally, the customer keeps a stemless glass to take home, but a recent shortage has put a stop to it.

“Stemless glasses are literally nowhere to be found in the country. I put in an order four months ago for stemless glasses. They’re going to be ready for me at the end of this month,” said Detrick.

Manager Laurel Aniano says she’s also seeing a shortage in another winery staple.

“We give away pretzels for the tastings, and I couldn’t find any of those like craft pretzel trays anywhere. You can’t find anything, even if it’s glasses. It’s just little things you keep around here,” said Aniano.

Despite the shortage obstacles, Detrick says this is the first time since opening that increasing prices have impacted his selling price.

“Over this past summer here, we did do our first price increase ever. So, for over five years, we were able to maintain the same price and that’s something that I am really proud of,” said Detrick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

