Vols defense has hands full against Ole Miss high-powered offense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols remain hot in the first quarter after back-to-back 28-point outbursts, but they’re in for an offensive duel Saturday against Ole Miss. Tennessee’s defense has been good at making momentum-changing plays as it’s ranked third in the nation in tackles for loss. The Tim Banks-led defense will have their hands full with the No. 13 Rebels and Heisman-hopeful quarterback Matt Corral who’s playing some of his best ball.