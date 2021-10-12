CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 620 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vernon, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Vernon, Snyder, Tipton, Elmer, Headrick, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Lockett, Fargo, Humphreys and Hess. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, OK
County
Kiowa County, OK
City
Headrick, OK
City
Kiowa, OK
State
Texas State
City
Elmer, OK
City
Vernon, OK
County
Tillman County, OK
City
Altus, OK
City
Tipton, OK
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#South Wind#Extreme Weather#Altus Air Force Base
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy