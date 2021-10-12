Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Jackson County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 620 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vernon, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altus, Vernon, Snyder, Tipton, Elmer, Headrick, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Lockett, Fargo, Humphreys and Hess. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH