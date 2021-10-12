WWE NXT Results – Tommaso Ciampa Vs. Joe Gacy, Ivy Nile Debuts, Toxic Attraction, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with video recorded earlier today. We see Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott walking into the WWE Performance Center. They mention how they haven’t heard from Ashante “Thee” Adonis all week. A SUV pulls up and out hops Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Santos Escobar. They attack and abduct B-Fab and Top Dolla, and leave Swerve laying. Santos taunts Swerve before they drive off. We cut to the opening NXT 2.0 video.