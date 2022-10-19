Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating!

Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio below!

Thursday, October 27

Bremen: 6:00- 7:30 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Baltimore: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m

Bexley: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Canal Winchester: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Columbus: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Dublin: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Galena: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Gahanna: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Genoa Township: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Grandview Heights: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Grove City: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Ostrander: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pickerington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Powell: 6:00 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Township: 6:00 to 8:00

Reynoldsburg: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sunbury: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Upper Arlington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Westerville: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Whitehall: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Worthington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

