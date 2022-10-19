Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating!
Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio below!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email
Thursday, October 27
Bremen: 6:00- 7:30 p.m.
Monday, October 31
Baltimore: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m
Bexley: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Canal Winchester: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Columbus: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Dublin: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Galena: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Gahanna: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Genoa Township: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Grandview Heights: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Grove City: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Ostrander: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Pickerington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Powell: 6:00 to 8 p.m.
Prairie Township: 6:00 to 8:00
Reynoldsburg: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Sunbury: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Upper Arlington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Westerville: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Whitehall: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Worthington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
RELATED STORY: Top 15 Halloween Horror Netflix Movies You Won’t Be Able To Finish!
The Latest:
- Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Silver Ensemble On Instagram
- Miracle Watts Shows Off Her Post Baby Bod On Instagram
- Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween
- Joseline Hernandez & Amber Rose Among Fresh Class Of Celebrities Tapped For Season 2 Of BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition
- Kerry Washington Looked Chic In Ralph Lauren At The ‘The School for Good & Evil’ Premiere
- Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour Will Stream Live From Paris!
- Missy Elliott Celebrates Having A Street Named After Her In Her Hometown
- That Pressure! Did Stevie Wonder Shoot His Shot (In The Dark) At Ari Lennox?
- [VIDEO] Does Lil Baby Have An Issue With The Migos?
- Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Comments / 0