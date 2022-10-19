ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

By Nia Noelle
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeIIH_0cPJlUgs00

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating!

Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio below!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Thursday, October 27

Bremen: 6:00- 7:30 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Baltimore: 6:00 to 7:30 p.m

Bexley: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Canal Winchester: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Columbus: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Dublin: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Galena: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Gahanna: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Genoa Township: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Grandview Heights: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Grove City: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Ostrander: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Pickerington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Powell: 6:00 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Township: 6:00 to 8:00

Reynoldsburg: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sunbury: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Upper Arlington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Westerville: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Whitehall: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Worthington: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Top 15 Halloween Horror Netflix Movies You Won’t Be Able To Finish!

The Latest:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
DUBLIN, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?

This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old girl is recovering after a bullet hit her in the back after a shooting in north Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the 1700 block of East Maynard Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio. The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe. The...
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH

Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilltop residents say pets are being killed in neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Hilltop neighbors say they’re having a major problem: cats winding up dead and nobody knows why. 10TV has uncovered two cases in areas near Sullivant Avenue. Lorraine Tejeda has had her pet cat since May. “He was an excellent cat, I never had any...
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for winter weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to snowfall in central Ohio, there's no such thing as preparing too early. The Columbus Snow Warriors checked their equipment, loaded up, and moved out on the road Wednesday. After frustration in previous snow seasons, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city is...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin

Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
DUBLIN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area

If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy