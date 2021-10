BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s the latest stringent approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and reaching the vaccine-hesitant population. “This is about leading by example, protecting the health of our workforce,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. Starting Monday, anyone employed by the city must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. “I’m all for it, I’ve been vaccinated. I work in education,” said Todd Evans, Baltimore City resident. A move supported by some city employees like Evans. “I think mandates are.. it seems like the only way to try to get people to do this because people just aren’t for whatever reason have decided it’s not...

