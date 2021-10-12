CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

UPDATE: Section of I-35 South in UPDATE: Lanes now clear across Canadian River Bridge in Norman

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 7 days ago
UPDATE: The Canadian River Bridge is now clear following a crash on Interstate 35 South that narrowed traffic down to one lane.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A stretch of Interstate 35 South in Norman is down to one lane following a crash.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said all three lanes of I-35 South are blocked with traffic diverted onto shoulder at the Canadian River Bridge between State Highway 9 East (mm 108A) and State Highway 9 West (mm 106).

Motorists are advised to anticipate lengthy delays.

Langston community left with unanswered questions after multiple students were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

KFOR has confirmed that six students were treated at Integris Baptist and two were treated at the Logan County Mercy Hospital, all for carbon monoxide poisoning. The university sent a statement Sunday morning saying Oklahoma Natural Gas came out twice, including, "it was verified that this was a false report and no gas leak was detected.."
LANGSTON, OK
