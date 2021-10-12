CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Simple Cardboard Box Saves Automakers Millions Of Dollars Annually

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes, small solutions can make a big difference. That's especially true for companies with massive shipping needs, and auto manufacturers certainly fit that description. To make that live for you, consider an automaker like Ford, building roughly 2 million vehicles a year. On average, each car consists of 30,000 parts. Folks, that's a lot of parts going from place to place, and it costs money to ship them.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The move comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard Box#The Detroit Free Press
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Tesla Sold 66% of All Registered EVs This Year

It’s lonely at the top, but we have a feeling that’s just the way that Tesla likes it. The rest of the auto industry may have finally embraced electrification, but Tesla still reigns supreme over the EV market. Through the first eight months of 2021, the marque’s battery-powered cars and SUVs made up nearly two thirds of those registered in the US. According to new data from Experian (h/t Inside EVs), 294,218 electric vehicles were sold between January and August. That number only accounts for 2.7 percent of total automobile sales, but represents a 114 percent increase compared to the same period...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

NEVS Searching For New Owners, Company Owns Saab Assets

It’s been a few years since the Saab brand has made headlines, though real estate troubles in China have a way of rippling around the world and shaking things loose. One of those things is Saab, the defunct Swedish car brand that has had its assets passed around to various companies and wide-eyed ventures since General Motors sold it to Spyker Cars in 2010. It may have yet another new owner soon enough.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CleanTechnica

Video: New Car Buyers Prefer Buying Online Instead Of Through A Dealer

One of Tesla’s key obstacles in the United States is the traditional auto dealership industry. Dealerships across the country have lobbied state and local governments to prevent Tesla from selling directly to its customers — and not just Tesla, but also Rivian, Lucid, and any newcomer that wants to sell directly to their customers and bypass the dealer model, which is not at all conducive to selling electric vehicles. But Tesla and others may have a way around the challenges, and there are certain young companies that are fully focused on playing the role of online, consumer-friendly dealer.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce's Decade-Old Discovery Paying Off Big Time

As mainstream automakers continue to struggle (and come up with creative temporary solutions) through the semiconductor chip shortage crisis, ultra-luxury brands like Rolls-Royce have managed to hold their own. That's mainly because their respective production volume is nowhere close to companies like Ford, Toyota, and Stellantis. Far fewer chips are required. Rolls-Royce typically builds cars to order, meaning it doesn't build anything it can't sell literally right away. But don't think it's just extremely rich old people buying these cars. It's quite the opposite, in fact.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.Foxconn Technology Group will produce cars and buses for brands in China North America Europe and other markets, said its chairman, Young Liu. He said the clients can modify their appearance and features for their markets.Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., enters a crowded global market with electrics being offered by almost every established automaker and dozens of ambitious startups.The flagship Model E sedan, developed with Italian...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Vietnam's VinFast Will Be Selling Cars In The US By End Of 2022

Reports from 2019 and 2020 suggested Vietnamese automaker VinFast had plans to enter the American market in 2021, though it seems that those plans have changed. A new interview with the company’s global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller reveals it will begin accepting pre-orders for the VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the US in the first half of 2022 with deliveries scheduled by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
KETV.com

Are the savings real at dollar stores?

Remember that old joke that there’s a Starbucks on every corner? These days you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee stores. “Believe it or not, dollar stores outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s combined — and more are coming. Four of 10 store openings this year are expected to be dollar stores," said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.
RETAIL
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy