Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase in Pierce County

An armed robbery suspect was arrested after a chase and claiming to have explosives, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:45 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department pursued an armed robbery suspect.

The chase ended in the 14800 block of Pacific Avenue South.

While claiming to have explosives, the suspect refused to get out of his truck.

Officials asked the pubic to avoid the area while negotiators spoke with the suspect.

However, the suspect was uncooperative.

After a K-9 unit was deployed, the suspect was pulled from the truck.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

No officers were hurt during the incident, which is under investigation by Lakewood Police.

