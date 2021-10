CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) wants to make sure everyone has access to reliable COVID-19 information. A COVID-19 outreach and education pop-up event will be held today at the Walmart parking lot at 1821 S Padre Island Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will encourage families and Texas 12 and older to get their vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO