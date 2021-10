Everyone clued-in enough to understand the urgency of the climate crisis probably knows that the ocean has become a dumping zone for plastic and that single-use plastic bottles and bags are choking the planet. But as far as I can tell, they rarely talk about it. Plastic people and climate people have largely been in separate worlds and on separate missions. Climate people talk about the problems with carbon offsets and the impact of high natural gas prices on coal consumption. Plastic people talk about the myth of recycling and what happens to sea turtles when they eat plastic bags. But...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO