The Seahawks defense is one of the worst in the NFL this season, on pace for allowing the most yards in league history. The biggest villains in this story are the guys at the top who are calling the shots. Head coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. have been too slow to react to the disaster, refusing to change personnel or tweak their scheme to account for facts on the ground. However, they aren’t on the field themselves and the players have to take some accountability, as well. Here are three who must improve going into Week 6.

